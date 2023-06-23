Real Madrid have reportedly identified two players as alternatives for French World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe this summer. Despite the signing of Joselu, Los Blancos are in the hunt for a striker in this transfer window after the departure of Karim Benzema.

Initially, it was reported that Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane was the prioritized target for Carlo Ancelotti. However, the England captain wants to stay in the Premier League and could join Manchester United instead.

Mbappe recently stated that he is unwilling to extend his contract at Paris Saint Germain (PSG) this summer, which has fueled transfer rumors around him. The former AS Monaco man has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for a long time now.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

According to the reports from Todofichajes, the Whites have identified two alternatives if Mbappe doesn’t arrive in the Spanish capital. They are Julian Alvarez of Manchester City and Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan. The 14-time European champions are prepared to spend €90m to capture either of the Argentine World Cup winners.

Alvarez has played second fiddle to Erling Haaland for most of the season at Manchester City. The Argentine did impress the football fans and pundits with his performances for his country in the World Cup in Qatar. On the other hand, Martinez’s first team minutes at Inter Milan could get hampered after the permanent signature of Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea. The Champions League finalists want to welcome back the Belgian striker after selling him for big money to the Blues in 2021.