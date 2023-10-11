In a recent appearance on Remontada Blanca's Twitch channel, Real Madrid board member José Manuel Otero delved into various issues surrounding the club, offering unique perspectives and insights. Otero touched on several key topics, shedding light on the club's current situation, the potential signing of Bellingham, Ancelotti's role, and, notably, the saga surrounding Kylian Mbappé.

Regarding the possible signing of Mbappé this summer, Otero revealed that the young French talent had the opportunity to join Real Madrid but would have had to forgo substantial bonuses already agreed upon with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Additionally, the transfer would have been mandatory, with an astronomical price. The club's leadership, however, decided that it didn't make sense to secure Mbappé a year before his contract expired.

Otero expressed hope that Mbappé might follow the path of Jude Bellingham, suggesting that he trusts the Frenchman will eventually make his way to Real Madrid. Otero emphasized the allure of Madrid's tradition of success and the belief that Mbappé was destined to play for the club.

He also shared insights into Florentino Pérez's and Mbappé's relations, emphasizing that their interactions had been respectful and amicable. Despite not securing Mbappé's signature, the Real Madrid president never harbored any ill feelings, and the club always maintained an open door for the young superstar.

Otero's revelations offered a unique behind-the-scenes look at Real Madrid's handling of the Mbappé situation and provided insight into the player's mindset regarding his future. The enigmatic forward's journey continues to captivate football fans worldwide, with Real Madrid fans eagerly anticipating the possibility of his arrival in the future.