The possibility of Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane taking the reins at Manchester United adds a layer of intrigue to the club's narrative.

Erik ten Hag enjoyed a successful first season with Manchester United, ending their trophy drought by clinching the League Cup and securing a third-place finish in the Premier League, which allowed them to return to the Champions League. However, this season has taken a downturn, raising questions about his future. Amidst the uncertainty, a legendary figure from Real Madrid has emerged as the frontrunner to become the next manager of the club.

Manchester United has encountered significant challenges this season, with five losses in their first ten Premier League matches, leaving them in eighth place. Even their Champions League campaign faces potential difficulties despite being drawn into a seemingly manageable group.

Ten Hag currently finds himself in a precarious position, reminiscent of predecessors Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who were eventually relieved of their duties. While he made a promising start at Old Trafford, he now grapples with the challenge of reversing the team's declining fortunes. If improvements do not materialize, Ten Hag's tenure could be at risk.

According to the report from The Real Champs, Zinedine Zidane, the iconic Real Madrid figure, has emerged as the favorite among bookmakers to take the reins at Manchester United potentially. Zidane departed Real Madrid in the summer of 2021 and has remained without a managerial position. His availability is not due to a lack of interest but rather his selective approach to choosing his next challenge.

Manchester United, despite recent struggles over the past decade, remains one of the world's most prominent football clubs. The prospect of Zidane assuming the managerial role at Old Trafford, should the opportunity arise, would undoubtedly create significant intrigue and anticipation. As doubts linger regarding Ten Hag's position, the arrival of a football legend like Zidane could mark a pivotal moment for the club and its global fan base.