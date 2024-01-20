Discover the latest in football transfer news as Real Madrid eyes a move for Bayer Leverkusen's rising star, Florian Wirtz.

Real Madrid are again making headlines in the fiercely competitive landscape of football transfers, this time linked with a keen interest in Bayer Leverkusen's emerging talent, Florian Wirtz. The 20-year-old German sensation, who has been instrumental in Bayer Leverkusen's stellar Bundesliga campaign under coach Xabi Alonso, is reportedly on the radar of Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Wirtz's impressive season statistics speak volumes about his potential, having scored five goals and provided seven assists in just 17 Bundesliga appearances. As Leverkusen sits atop the German top-flight, ahead of powerhouse Bayern Munich, Wirtz's contributions have not gone unnoticed on the international stage either, making 14 appearances for Germany since his debut in March 2021.

Sport Bild reports that Real Madrid, eager to strengthen their squad for domestic and Champions League success, is prepared to enter a bidding war for Wirtz's services. However, the challenge is significant, with Leverkusen reportedly demanding a hefty fee of around €130m (£111.6m), potentially rising to €150m (£128.8m) with various add-ons.

Manchester City, underlining their own ambitions, is also vying for Wirtz's signature, adding another layer of intensity to the potential transfer saga. With Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich also in the mix, a genuine battle for the young attacker's long-term services seems inevitable.

Leverkusen holds a strong position despite the lucrative interest, as Wirtz is under contract until the summer of 2027. The FC Koln academy product's potential move away might not materialize until 2025. However, recent reports suggest that Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich is leading the Premier League and La Liga giants in pursuing Wirtz.

As Real Madrid looks to bolster its attacking prowess, Wirtz emerges as a pivotal target. The talented German's potential move could reshape the Los Blancos' squad dynamics, providing Carlo Ancelotti's side with a promising star to watch in the ongoing quest for football supremacy.