Real Madrid is reportedly eyeing a key addition to their squad to strengthen their La Liga campaign. As the club aims to reclaim the title lifted by Barcelona last season, Argentinian journalist Sebastian Srur revealed that Real Madrid had shown a keen interest in Manchester City's star striker, Julian Alvarez.

The 23-year-old has been in sublime form for Manchester City in the current Premier League season, with three goals and four assists in eight appearances. His impressive performances have attracted Real Madrid's attention, with Transfermarkt valuing him at €80 million. However, securing Alvarez may prove challenging, as he is under contract with Manchester City until June 2028, and no release clause exists in his deal.

Alvarez has been instrumental alongside Erling Haaland in City's attacking setup, playing a significant role in their recent treble-winning campaign. Real Madrid is on the hunt for a long-term solution to their striker concerns following the departure of Karim Benzema to Saudi Arabia. While Joselu arrived on loan and has scored five goals in nine league games, his age, at 33, does not make him a long-term prospect for the club.

As the La Liga table-toppers seek to solidify their position, the potential acquisition of Julian Alvarez would undoubtedly be a significant move for Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Manchester City continues their Premier League campaign, aiming to maintain their strong form and face off against Brighton, while Real Madrid faces a tough test against Sevilla. The footballing world is closely watching these developments, which could significantly impact the dynamics of the upcoming transfer window.