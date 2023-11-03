Real Madrid's Quest for Chelsea's Reece James: Will the Young Captain Follow in Jude Bellingham's Footsteps?

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea captain Reece James, according to TEAMtalk. The Spanish giants are looking for a long-term successor to Dani Carvajal at right-back, and they believe that James is the perfect man for the job.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has admired James for some time now, and he is seen as a similar type of player to Jude Bellingham, who has made a huge impact since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund last summer. The 23-year-old England international is under contract at Chelsea until 2028, but it is believed that he could be tempted by a move to Real Madrid, especially if Chelsea do not turn around their fortunes this season.

James has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons, but he is now fully fit, and he is looking to get back to his best form. He is a versatile player who can also play as a center-back, and he would be a valuable addition to the Real Madrid squad.

Why Real Madrid are interested in Reece James?

Real Madrid are interested in Reece James for several reasons. First, he is a young and talented player with great potential. He is also a versatile player who can play at right-back and center-back. Second, James is a strong and physical player who is good in the air. He is also a good tackler, and he is comfortable on the ball. Third, James is a winner. He has won the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup with Chelsea.

What are the chances of a deal happening?

The chances of a deal happening are difficult to say. James is under contract at Chelsea until 2028, and the Blues will unlikely want to sell him. However, if Chelsea do not turn around their fortunes this season, it is possible that a move to Real Madrid could tempt James.

Reece James is one of the most talented young players in the world, and it is no surprise that Real Madrid are interested in signing him. He would be a valuable addition to the Real Madrid squad, and he would help them to strengthen their team for the long term.