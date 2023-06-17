Following their notable signings of Fran Garcia from Rayo Vallecano and Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for a staggering €103 million ($112 million) as well as acquiring Espanyol striker Joselu, Real Madrid are now on the brink of securing another major transfer period move involving Dani Ceballos.

While several players at the club have expiring contracts, the majority of them are expected to reach new agreements soon, in contrast to Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio. Reports suggest that experienced midfielders Luka Modric and Toni Kroos have already agreed to fresh one-year extensions, with official announcements anticipated in the near future.

However, the future of midfielder Dani Ceballos with Real Madrid has been the subject of intense speculation. He made 30 appearances in La Liga, mainly known for his elite ball-handling and passing ability, as he is in the 99th percentile in passes attempted and 97th in pass completion percentage.

Initially, it seemed uncertain whether the 25-year-old Spanish midfielder would continue with Real Madrid or seek opportunities elsewhere in this summer transfer window. But a definitive decision has now been reached.

According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Spaniard is set to pen a new contract with Real Madrid, marking a somewhat surprising turn of events considering his recent absence from the starting lineup. Despite functioning primarily as a squad player, Dani Ceballos amassed more than 1,500 minutes of playing time for Real Madrid last season, contributing four assists.

While the deal has yet to be officially finalized, an agreement is said to be imminent, pending the resolution of a few remaining details, according to Romano's sources.