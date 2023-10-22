Real Madrid is grappling with an ever-growing injury list this season, and the latest casualty is Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos. The Spanish midfielder, who recently made a return from a preseason injury, is now set to miss the upcoming El Clasico against Barcelona due to a minor muscle injury.

According to the reports from the Athletic, the injury, identified as a micro tear in the rectus muscle of Ceballos's right leg, will require him to spend around seven to ten days on the sidelines. While he may not have been expected to start the crucial El Clasico match, having the former Arsenal man as an option in the squad would have provided coach Carlo Ancelotti with added flexibility.

Ceballos played a pivotal role for Real Madrid last season and was rewarded with a contract extension. However, this campaign has been fraught with injuries for the club, including significant setbacks for key players like Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao. Additionally, summer signing Arda Guler has yet to make an appearance due to his own injury concerns.

With an already lengthy list of sidelined players, Real Madrid will need to navigate the upcoming fixtures without the services of Ceballos. His absence affects the El Clasico and important games like the one against SC Braga as the Spanish midfielder continues his recovery.

While Ceballos may not be a guaranteed starter, his presence in the squad provides Ancelotti with valuable depth and options. Real Madrid hopes for a swift recovery for Ceballos as they aim to address their injury woes and maintain their competitive edge in the league.