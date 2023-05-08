In a significant boost for Real Madrid, midfielder Luka Modrić is on the brink of signing a new contract with the club. Sources close to the negotiations have revealed that the agreement is now imminent, with all the necessary documents prepared for the extension, set to keep Modrić at the Santiago Bernabéu until June 2024, per Fabrizio Romano:

Luka Modrić will sign new deal very, very soon — it’s imminent as documents are now ready for the agreement valid until June 2024. ✍🏻⚪️✨🇭🇷 #RealMadrid Toni Kroos has already signed the new contract valid for one more year; Modrić will do the same in the next days. pic.twitter.com/o6m7pMrwP5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 8, 2023

Modrić’s impending contract renewal comes on the heels of his midfield partner Toni Kroos, who recently put pen to paper on a new deal that will see him remain with Los Blancos for another year. With Kroos committing his future to the Spanish giants, it was only a matter of time before Modrić followed suit.

The Croatian maestro has been an indispensable figure at Real Madrid since his arrival from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012. Over the years, Modrić has showcased his exceptional vision, impeccable passing ability, and remarkable work rate, becoming an integral part of the club’s success. Modrić’s new contract is a testament to the immense value he brings to the team. His creative prowess and astute decision-making in midfield have played a vital role in Real Madrid’s numerous triumphs, including four Champions League titles during his tenure.

The imminent extension of Luka Modrić’s contract is expected to delight Real Madrid fans, who hold the Croatian player in high regard. His technical proficiency, combined with his leadership qualities, has made him a fan favorite and earned him widespread admiration within the footballing world.

As the contract negotiations enter their final stages, both the player and the club are eager to finalize the deal and cement Modrić’s future in the Spanish capital.