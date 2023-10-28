Former England striker Michael Owen has voiced his skepticism regarding Harry Kane's decision to join Bayern Munich rather than wait for a move to a prestigious club like Real Madrid. Kane, a Tottenham Hotspur icon, made a headline-grabbing transfer to Bayern for a fee exceeding €100 million.

Owen, who has an astute perspective on the game, suggested that Kane may have yielded to the pressure to make a momentous career move. In his interview on DAZN, he said that the Englishman forfeited the opportunity to have a more decisive say in his future. He alluded to Kane's long-standing desire for more control over his career choices, indicating the striker's decision might have been hasty.

While Owen acknowledged Kane's exceptional talent and his impressive start at Bayern, he questioned the motivation behind securing a Bundesliga trophy. He pointed out that Bayern has historically been the dominant force in the league, with or without Kane's presence.

Real Madrid had long been rumored as a potential destination for Kane, given his world-class abilities. His surprising switch to Bayern Munich, therefore, raised eyebrows in the footballing world. The ensuing debate over Kane's career decisions and the potential impact on his long-term legacy has become a topic of intense interest for fans and pundits alike.

As Kane continues to ply his trade at Bayern, the footballing world eagerly awaits the next chapters in his remarkable career. Whether his decision to join the Bavarian giants over waiting for a move to a club like Real Madrid proves to be the right one remains a subject of debate and curiosity among football enthusiasts.