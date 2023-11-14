Real Madrid's Rodrygo expresses his desire for a partnership with Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu, despite uncertainties.

Real Madrid's rising star, Rodrygo, hopes to partner with Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu despite recent uncertainties surrounding the French striker's potential move. The Brazilian winger continues to express his eagerness to team up with Mbappe, emphasizing the latter's exceptional skill set.

Amid speculations hinting at Real Madrid's potential withdrawal from pursuing Mbappe, Rodrygo reaffirms his enthusiasm for sharing the pitch with the prolific forward next season. Following Karim Benzema's departure, coach Carlo Ancelotti introduced a tactical shift, deploying a 4-4-2 diamond formation where Rodrygo, alongside Vinicius Jr., takes up striking roles. However, Rodrygo has been transparent about his discomfort as a central striker, expressing preferences for other positions on the field.

In a recent interview with AS, Rodrygo reiterated his reluctance to feature primarily as the team's striker while highlighting his adaptability for the collective benefit. When questioned about Mbappe's potential arrival, Rodrygo acknowledged the Frenchman's caliber, expressing his eagerness to collaborate with such top-tier talent.

Despite ongoing uncertainties surrounding Mbappe's potential transfer to Real Madrid, Rodrygo's anticipation for a partnership underscores his desire to align with the best talents in football. As he prepares to represent Selecao in the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Colombia, Rodrygo remains focused on club and country, eagerly anticipating the possibility of Mbappe's addition to the Real Madrid squad. His eagerness reflects a strong ambition to create a formidable attacking force alongside a player of Mbappe's caliber, a prospect that excites the young Brazilian star.

As the football world waits in anticipation, Rodrygo's aspirations for a Mbappe-Real Madrid alliance continue to captivate fans, raising hopes for an electrifying partnership that could redefine the club's attacking prowess.