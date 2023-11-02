Real Madrid is securing its future with a €1 billion release clause for Brazilian forward Rodrygo. The club prioritizes long-term commitments.

Real Madrid is making significant moves to secure its future, with Brazilian forward Rodrygo at the center of their plans. The 22-year-old is set to sign a new contract with a staggering €1 billion ($1.05 billion) release clause, following in the footsteps of teammate Vinícius Júnior, who recently signed a lucrative deal until 2027.

Rather than seeking a complete squad overhaul, Real Madrid focuses on solidifying its key players' long-term commitments. According to Forbes, midfielders Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde have also been offered fresh deals, each with a €1 billion release clause, similar to Barcelona's approach with their rising stars.

While there have been some speculations about Rodrygo's future, the club is determined to retain his services. The Brazilian forward has showcased his goal-scoring ability, contributing two goals this season, even though he faces stiff competition, notably from the impressive Jude Bellingham.

Real Madrid has invested heavily in revamping the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, with a total project cost of around €1 billion. Despite this significant expenditure, the club spent approximately €130 million in the summer transfer market, raising the possibility of a high-profile sale. However, no such move has materialized, highlighting the importance of keeping talents like Rodrygo.

Rodrygo's performances have attracted attention, with tentative links to clubs like Liverpool. His versatility and clinical finishing make him a valuable asset to Real Madrid, and the club is keen to keep him as part of its future plans.

Real Madrid rarely lets go of key players without a compelling reason, and Rodrygo's €1 billion release clause underscores his significance to the team. As the club continues its commitment to nurturing young talents, Rodrygo's extended stay with Real Madrid is a testament to his potential and the club's desire to keep him at the forefront of their success.