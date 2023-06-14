Real Madrid just made a major splash in the summer transfer window. The Spanish club completed a €103 million Jude Bellingham transfer to bring the 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund star to the Bernabeu, and veteran Toni Kroos decided to welcome the English teenager to the club by taking a savage shot at the departing Eden Hazard.

The (seemingly) unprovoked shot at Hazard came on Toni Kroos’ podcast with his brother, Felix. While discussing the then-rumored Jude Bellingham transfer, Kroos took a shot at an unnamed Real Madrid player, that has to be the Belgian, former Chelsea star.

“We had another player who came for a lot of money and basically let his career die. It was a lot of money. I think everyone would say that wasn’t a good transfer. But let’s be positive,” Kroos said. “Jude is a very top player, who many teams wanted due to his quality and age. I usually have great confidence in our decision-makers. If Real Madrid has spent so much, this is a very good transfer for us.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After starring at Chelsea, Eden Hazard came to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window of 2019 for €115 million. However, the winger never reached the heights he did in the Premier League while in Spain.

While Hazard had 110 goals and 92 assists in 352 appearances for his club in London, he only managed 72 appearances, seven goals, and 12 assists during his four seasons in the Spanish capital.

The good news for Kroos and Real Madrid supporters is that Hazard was almost a decade older than Bellingham, so the young Englishman has a lot more time to make good on his transfer. In his three seasons in Germany, the midfielder had 24 goals and 25 assists.