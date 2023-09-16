Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti recently shared a lighthearted yet revealing reaction about his winger, Vinicius. The Brazilian was not included among the FIFA The Best nominees.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, in response to the exclusion of Vinicius Jr. from the prestigious list of nominees, Ancelotti disclosed, “Oh… he was very, very sad. He cried for 3-4 hours!” punctuating his statement with a hearty laugh.

While Ancelotti's remark was delivered in a playful tone, it sheds light on the passion and ambition that burn within Vinicius Jr.'s heart. With his remarkable performances and undeniable talent, the young Brazilian winger has been making waves in the football world.

In the previous season, Vinicius Jr. dazzled audiences with impressive stats, tallying 25 goals and providing 25 assists in 64 appearances for Real Madrid and the Brazilian national team. This remarkable feat demonstrates his incredible ability to find the back of the net and create scoring opportunities for his teammates.

Vinicius Jr.'s impact on Real Madrid has been significant, and he has quickly become one of the key figures in the club's attack. His electrifying pace, dribbling skills, and goal-scoring prowess have made him a formidable force on the field. With each match, he continues to showcase his potential to become one of the world's top football talents.

Despite not cutting the FIFA The Best nominees, Vinicius Jr.'s future in football remains exceptionally bright. His passion for the game, as evidenced by his emotional response to the omission, fuels his drive to reach even greater heights in his career.