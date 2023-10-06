Real Madrid's need for a reliable center-back has become increasingly evident recently. With Eder Militao sidelined due to a long-term ACL injury sustained in the season's opening match, Carlo Ancelotti's squad faces a defensive challenge. Militao's absence is a significant setback for Los Blancos, as the Brazilian international has emerged as one of the club's top central defenders.

In addition to Militao's injury, the performances of David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, and Nacho Fernandez have been inconsistent, raising concerns about the club's defensive stability. Compounding the issue is the trio's age, all surpassing 30, and showing signs of declining form.

Real Madrid is now considering potential reinforcements at center-back, and one name on their radar is Arsenal's William Saliba. The Spanish club views Saliba as a candidate to replace Alaba and provide long-term defensive stability.

However, securing Saliba's services won't be a straightforward task. The young defender is valued at approximately €100 million, and Arsenal is unlikely to entertain the notion of parting ways with one of their key players as they aim to build a winning team.

While pursuing Saliba presents challenges, Real Madrid's interest in the promising defender underscores their commitment to fortifying their backline. Whether they can successfully negotiate with Arsenal remains uncertain, but Saliba represents a potential long-term solution for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid has been linked with various center-back options in recent times, indicating their determination to address their defensive needs. The club's focus on Castilla's talents should not be overlooked either, as they continue to explore all avenues to bolster their defensive capabilities. The road ahead promises intrigue as Real Madrid seeks to solidify their backline for future challenges.