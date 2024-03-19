In an unexpected move, Rockstar Games has rolled out a new update for Red Dead Redemption 2, much to the delight of fans and players of the critically acclaimed title. The update, version 1.32, aims at enhancing the game's stability and broadens its compatibility with modern gaming technologies such as AMD FSR 2.2. Released for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 platforms, this update marks a significant moment for the game, coming nearly a year after the last major patch, version 1.31.
The 1.32 Update Elevates Red Dead Redemption 2
Red Dead Redemption 2, since its launch, has been celebrated for its expansive open-world, deep narrative, and detailed recreation of the American frontier. Despite its age, the game continues to hold a special place in the hearts of players, with many still exploring its vast landscapes and engaging in the life of Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang. The release of the 1.32 update reaffirms Rockstar's commitment to maintaining the quality and performance of this beloved title.
The patch notes, made available on the Rockstar Support site, outline the primary focus of this update: to bring general stability improvements to the game and ensure compatibility with the latest gaming standards. One of the standout features of version 1.32 is the addition of support for AMD FSR 2.2, a cutting-edge upscaling technology that enhances game performance and visual fidelity on compatible systems. Furthermore, the update introduces HDR10+ Gaming support, promising an even more immersive visual experience for players with HDR10+ enabled displays.
Resolution Enhancements In Update 1.32
Another significant fix addressed by this update is a resolution issue, where players were previously unable to utilize a 3200×2400 resolution. By resolving this glitch, Rockstar enhances the game's accessibility and performance on a wider range of hardware setups, ensuring that more players can experience Red Dead Redemption 2 in its full graphical glory.
The gaming community has welcomed the update with open arms, expressing appreciation for Rockstar's efforts to improve and support Red Dead Redemption 2 despite the passage of time since its initial release. These enhancements are particularly significant for a game that set new standards in visual quality and open-world design, ensuring that it continues to offer a premium gaming experience.
Speculation surrounding the possibility of a new update had been building among the Red Dead Redemption 2 fanbase for approximately a month before the official announcement of version 1.32. This anticipation underscores the ongoing interest and dedication of the game's community, highlighting the lasting impact of Rockstar's creation.
It's important to note, however, that this update appears to be more focused on maintenance and technical improvements rather than introducing new content to the game. This direction is understandable considering Rockstar's current development focus on Grand Theft Auto 6, which is reportedly nearing completion. As the studio shifts its resources and attention towards their next major release, future updates for Red Dead Redemption 2 are likely to concentrate on ensuring a smooth and stable experience for players, rather than adding substantial new features or content.
Red Dead Redemption 2 Update 1.32 Patch Notes
For those eager to delve into the specifics, the full list of patch notes for update 1.32 offers a detailed look at the enhancements and fixes Rockstar has implemented. Below, you'll find everything from technical improvements to compatibility upgrades that continue to elevate the gaming experience in Red Dead Redemption 2.
General Stability Fixes and Improvements
- Red Dead Online General Fixes
- Fixed an issue that resulted in Naturalist samples not being counted toward Daily Challenges
- Fixed an issue in Dead of Night that resulted in Night Stalkers being able to collect the Night Stalker mask
- Fixed an issue that resulted in ambient vehicles not appearing in certain content
- Fixed an issue that resulted in Free Roam Missions not launching
- Improved an issue that resulted in players becoming stuck when entering the stables
- Improved an issue that resulted in players being unable to summon horses and wagons
- Voice Chat now defaults to Off
Game Stability and Performance
- Fixed various issues that could result in a crash
Game Stability and Performance (PC)
- Fixed various issues that would result in the game crashing or failing to launch
- Fixed an issue that resulted in Offline Mode not working due to Windows 11 updates
- Fixed an issue that resulted in crashes after reporting other players
- Fixed issues that resulted in Offline Mode not working correctly
- Added support for HDR10+ GAMING, this will automatically set game graphics in HDR for HDR10+ GAMING displays on compatible graphics cards and monitors connected via HDMI
- Updated AMD Fidelity Super Resolution (FSR) libraries to version 2.2
- Fixed an issue that resulted in 3200×2400 resolution being unavailable
For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints Gaming