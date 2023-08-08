Although rumors about a remaster have been circulating, it would appear that Red Dead Redemption would instead be receiving a port on the PS4 and Nintendo Switch. This is according to a post from Rockstar.

On August 17, the beloved Western experience Red Dead Redemption and its horror companion Undead Nightmare arrive together for the first time on the Nintendo Switch and modern PlayStation systems. Add Red Dead Redemption to your wish list now: https://t.co/kB4TjexkKn pic.twitter.com/lc46gZqqwA — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) August 7, 2023

Rockstar announced that the original game, Red Dead Redemption, will be coming to the PS4 and Nintendo Switch. As for the date, it will be available on August 17, 2023. Players can place the game on their wish list starting today. Other than Red Dead Redemption, the player will also get Undead Nightmare when they buy the game. This reimagines Red Dead Redemption as a zombie game and has also been a favorite among fans.

Rumors about a port or remaster for Red Dead Redemption first surfaced when the game received a rating from the Korean Rating Board. This isn't normally big news, as games will have to get a rating sooner or later. However, there was already a rating for the game when it first came out in 2010. As such, players believed that it would receive either a port or a remaster. This rumor was further fueled by its classification: CC-NV-230615-001. NV was used for console games, which made people believe that the game would come out on modern consoles.

Additionally, near the end of last month, Rockstar updated their website to include a “Red Dead Redemption (Rockstar Presents Ver)” reference in their game list. This came alongside a codename for the game (RDR1RSP), as well as a new logo. This further fueled the flames of the rumor.

However, as you can see, players won't be getting a remaster for the well-loved game. Quite a lot of fans are understandably disappointed by this release.

Red dead redemption, what we wanted:

– Remake, the map is in rdr 2 already

– 60 fps

– Dualsene features

– Only current gen version (Ps5, Xbox series, good PC)

– The ultimate version What we GOT:

– a 30 fps port

– no 60 fps

– no remake or remaster

– Rockstar not caring ☹️ pic.twitter.com/8BWHtK7SEM — Pyo 5️⃣ (@mrpyo1) August 7, 2023

In particular, players were poking fun at the game's Nintendo Switch port, saying that the graphics would be too blurry or pixelated thanks to the difference in hardware.

red dead redemption on the nintendo switch pic.twitter.com/XxzekyhNn3 — jake (@AC_Roald) August 7, 2023

Some players are still looking forward to a remaster for the classic, but if this is any indication, chances are slim for that.

That's all the information we have about the PS4 and Nintendo Switch port for Red Dead Redemption. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.