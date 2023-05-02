Steph Curry vs. LeBron James V in the NBA Playoffs is here. Get your popcorn ready!

Curry’s killer instinct was on full display in Game 7 in Sacramento. He accomplished a rare feat by becoming the second player over 35 years old to score 200 or more points in a playoff series, scoring a total of 236 points over seven games, averaging 33.7 points against the Kings.

While earlier this season, James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the all-time scoring champion. When Kareem last wore his sneakers in a game, he was 42 years old, whereas LeBron broke the Lakers legend’s scoring record four years younger.

Current Curry mode: God mode

Curry was the key to the Warriors’ four victories, scoring 36, 32, 31, and a record-breaking 50 points in Game 7. He’s in great shape, using various tactics to get his points, even with opponents attempting to make it challenging for him. However, opponents know it’s tough to stop him from scoring efficiently.

Ultimately, basketball often boils down to who has the best player, and the Warriors have that in Curry. While LeBron and Davis can perform impressively, can they carry the Lakers like Curry did in the most-watched first-round NBA game since 1999 against the Kings in Game 7 on the road? Time will tell.

