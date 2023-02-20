Red McCombs, the former owner of the Minnesota Vikings, San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets, died on Sunday. He was 95 years old.

“Red was a visionary entrepreneur who touched many lives and impacted our community in immeasurable ways. But to us he was always, first and foremost, ‘Dad’ or ‘Poppop,'” a statement from McCombs’ family said. “We mourn the loss of a Texas icon.”

Although he owned multiple NBA teams, McCombs might be best known for owning the Vikings. McCombs bought the NFL franchise for $246 million in 1998. The Vikings went 15-1 in their first season under McCombs before losing a heartbreaker in the NFC Championship Game.

Minnesota played in two NFC Championship Games in McCombs’ first three years of ownership. McCombs sold the Vikings to the Wilf family in 2005 for $600 million after failing to get a new stadium for the team.

“The Minnesota Vikings are saddened by the passing of former team owner Red McCombs,” the Vikings said in a statement. “Red embodied his famous ‘Purple Pride’ phrase and remained a staunch Vikings fan after passing the torch to the Wilf family in 2005. While Red had a clear passion for sports, it was evident what he loved the most were his children and grandchildren.”

McCombs helped found Clear Channel Communications in 1972. One year later, the Texas billionaire was part of a group that leased the Dallas Chaparrals for the 1973-1974 ABA season. The Chaparrals were moved to San Antonio and renamed the Spurs. McCombs bought the team after one season.

McCombs briefly owned the Nuggets from 1982-1985. McCombs sold his share of the Spurs to purchase the Denver basketball team. He bought back into the Spurs in 1986. McCombs took full ownership of the Spurs in 1988 before selling the franchise for good in 1993.

The McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas is named after Red McCombs.