The Boston Red Sox are entering the 2023 season in a transitional period. They have watched most of the members of their 2018 World Series squad leave town, and after a wildly disappointing 2022 campaign, nobody really knows what direction this team is heading in. They have some talented players on their roster, but it doesn’t feel like expectations are exceedingly high.

The Sox didn’t have a great offseason, and the only thing that saved it from being a complete loss was the fact that they managed to finally sign Rafael Devers to a long-term extension. But aside from that, there are a lot more questions than answers surrounding this team right now. Even more confusing is the fact that Boston hasn’t lost a Spring Training game yet, although that means very little in the grand scheme of things.

While you can’t look too much into what happens in Spring Training, it is worth noting that we are starting to get some answers about what the Sox will look like in 2023. We are also seeing new questions form, though, particularly when it comes to the position battles that have popped up already. So with Spring Training progressing, let’s take a look at the top three position battles on the Red Sox that are worth keeping an eye on.

3. Fourth outfielder

In 2022, Boston’s outfield was a complete mess, but heading into 2023, it seems like they at least have a plan in place. As of right now, it seems like Alex Verdugo will be holding down left field, Masataka Yoshida will play in right field, and Adam Duvall will hold down center field. But behind them, the competition for the fourth outfield spot is raging on.

Heading into Spring Training, it seemed like it would be a two-man race between Rob Refsnyder, who had a great 2022 season, and Jarren Duran, who has a lot of potential. But Raimel Tapia has been superb early on in Spring Training, and it’s beginning to look like this could be a three-man race for one final spot.

Based on how good he was in 2022, Refsnyder should have the inside-track until anyone says otherwise, but Tapia is making a real case for a roster spot right now. With Justin Turner looking likely to miss time as the team’s designated hitter after taking a pitch to the face, they could initially shift Duvall to DH and keep two of these guys. Right now, it’s looking like Duran could be the odd man out, but there’s still a long way to go here.

2. Catcher

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Red Sox were one of the lucky teams in recent seasons to have a playable option at catcher in Christian Vazquez, but they ended up trading him away at the trade deadline last season, and were unable to sign him back in the ensuing free agency. Chances are there will be a platoon at catcher either way, but there are likely three guys competing for two spots here.

The three guys competing here are Reese McGuire, Jorge Alfaro, and Connor Wong. Given McGuire’s strong production with Boston after getting traded to them last season, it seems like he has the inside track to being the Opening Day catcher at the very least. Alfaro has a better track-record in the majors than Wong, but given that Wong has come up through Boston’s system, he has some folks in his corner.

This position battle actually may have been made a lot less complicated due to Wong recently picking up a hamstring injury, as it has thrown his status for the beginning of the season into doubt. If he isn’t ready to go, Boston will likely just roll with McGuire and Alfaro behind the dish. But at some point, the Sox will likely have to make a decision at the catcher position once Wong gets healthy, making it a spot to keep an eye on moving forward.

1. Starting Pitcher

Easily the most competitive spot on the Red Sox roster right now is their starting pitcher position. They probably have seven or eight guys who could be in their starting rotation depending on how things shake out, but there’s only room for five. Spring Training is going to play a huge role in determining who begins the season in Boston’s starting rotation.

Right now, the three pitchers who seem to be locks in the rotation are Chris Sale, Corey Kluber, and Nick Pivetta. Behind them, Garrett Whitlock, James Paxton, Tanner Houck, and Brayan Bello loom as potential options. Adding to the confusion here is that Paxton and Whitlock are dealing with injuries that probably will hold them out to start the season.

It may seem simple to just hand Bello and Houck the final spots, but it’s not that simple. Bello should be a lock if Paxton and Whitlock are out, but Houck was very effective out of the bullpen last season, and there’s really no reason for Whitlock to be a starter considering his success out of the pen as well. Injuries could play a role here, but it will be interesting to see who ends up filling out Boston’s rotation when the season begins.