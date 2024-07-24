The Boston Red Sox have been one of the bigger surprises of the 2024 campaign, as their 54-46 record has them right in the thick of the American League Wild Card race. While the players deserve credit for going out and performing at a high level, manager Alex Cora also deserves his due praise for helping turn a team that was widely expected to finish at the bottom of their division into a playoff contender.

Considering the fact that he's in the final year of his contract, questions about Cora's future with the team have been swirling throughout the season. And while he had previously been murky about his standing with the team, reports have surfaced suggesting that Cora and the Sox are making progress on a new extension that would see him remain the manager of the team for the foreseeable future.

Via Jeff Passan:

“News: The Boston Red Sox and manager Alex Cora have engaged in recent talks on a contract extension, and there is momentum toward a deal, sources tell me and Buster Olney. After months of silence regarding Cora's lame-duck status, a multiyear contract is a real possibility.”

Red Sox hoping to secure Alex Cora's future with the team

Prior to this report, it was fair to wonder whether Cora would stay in Boston past this season. He had been tight-lipped about a potential extension, and he hasn't appeared to be all that pleased with ownership's lack of financial commitment to building the roster. Rumors swirled that he could leave for another team over the offseason, and given the team's expectations entering the year, many fans assumed he was heading for the exit door after the 2024 campaign.

Instead, the Red Sox have been one of the most surprising teams in the MLB this season, and it now seems like Cora could end up sticking around for a bit longer. While nothing is finalized yet, the same reports have suggested that the potential range for this deal could end up being three years, $21.75 million, which would be the second-highest yearly salary for a manager in the MLB.

Via Buster Olney:

“The deal that the Red Sox and Alex Cora have been discussing, first reported by Jeff Passan, is in the range of three years, $21.75m. It would be the second-highest salary for a manager, behind Craig Counsell's 5-year, $40m deal.”

This would be a huge win for the Sox, as Cora has established himself as one of the best managers in all of baseball. While his involvement in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal is obviously a black mark on his legacy, he's managed to overcome that and find his way in Boston. And if he were to put pen to paper to this new deal, he would continue to try to bring the team back to the championship heights he led them to back in 2018.