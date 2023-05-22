The Boston Red Sox (26-21) take on the Los Angeles Angels (25-23) Monday night! This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Angels prediction and pick while we also let you know how to watch the game.

The Red Sox are .500 in their last 10 games and are coming off a weekend series win against the San Diego Padres. Masataka Yoshida leads the Red Sox with a .303 batting average and .382 on-base percentage. Rafael Devers has 13 home runs and 44 RBI to lead the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo has 53 hits which is tops on the team, as well. On the mound the Red Sox have a 4.81 ERA while Chris Sale has the most strikeouts on the team (62).

The Angels are third in the AL West, but just 10-16 against teams with a winning record. Los Angeles is coming off a weekend series win against the Minnesot Twins. Gio Urshela has the best batting average on the team (.302) while Shohei Ohtani is the overall best hitter. As a team, the Angels have a .262 batting average. Ohtani also leads the Angels in pitching in every category.

These teams have played once already in Boston. The Red Sox took three of four in that series. The starting pitchers in this game are Tanner Houck and Jaime Barria.

Here are the Red Sox-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Angels Odds

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+152)

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-184)

Over: 9.5 (-112)

Under: 9.5 (-108)

How To Watch Red Sox vs. Angels

TV: Bally Sports West, NESN

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 9:38 PM ET/6:38 PM PT

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Tanner Houck has started against the Angels already this season. He threw four innings and allowed two runs on four hits. He did walk four batters in that game, though. The Red Sox won that game, so he put them in good position to win the game. That is all Houck needs to do in this game if they want to cover this spread.

The Red Sox hit four home runs in the four games and 31 total hits. Boston was crushing the ball against the Angels in their first series and they need to repeat that in this one. Five different hitters in the Red Sox lineup had four or more hits during the their first set of games with the Angels. If the Red Sox can get hot at the plate in this game, they will cover the spread.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

Barria is off to a hot start this season. He has not made a start this season yet, but he has been extended out of the bullpen. In 23 innings pitched, Barria has allowed just 16 hits and struck out 21. In those innings, he has an ERA of just 1.96. Barria has already pitched against the Red Sox this season. In that outing, he threw two scoreless and hitless innings. He did walk two, but he has just six walks all season. Barria most likely will not go six or seven innings, but if he can keep the Red Sox held down for four or five innings, the Angels will cover the spread.

Final Red Sox-Angels Prediction & Pick

Looking at recent games, Houck has been struggling in the month of May. The Angels do struggle against teams with over .500 records, but they should be able to handle Houck in this game. Expect the Angels to cover the spread.

Final Red Sox-Angels Prediction & Pick: Angels +1.5 (-184), Over 9.5 (-112)