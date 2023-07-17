The Boston Red Sox travel to NorCal to take on the Oakland Athletics Monday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Red Sox-Athletics prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Red Sox swept the Athletics right before the All-Star break at Fenway Park. In that series, Jarren Duran lead the team with six hits, including a double, triple, and home run. Four other players on Boston collected four hits, as well. Masatak Yoshida, Alex Verdugo and Adam Duvall were the other home run hitters for Boston. As a team, the Red Sox hit .317 in the sweep. On the mound, Boston had a 2.00 ERA in the series to go along with a 1.30 WHIP, and 8.7 K/9. James Paxton picked up a quality start in the only game where a starter was used. The other two games were staffed.

The Athletics hit .262 in the series with Boston, so the average was not bad. J.J Bleday and Brent Rooker had four hits each in the three games played. Rooker homered twice while Manny Pina and Seth Brown each had a home run of their own. Esteury Ruiz was missing from the series and it looks like he will be absent in this series, as well. On the mound, Oakland was bad. They had an ERA of almost 8.00 and a WHIP close to 1.70. J.P Sears made a good start for the Athletics, but the rest struggled. Luis Medina had nine strikeouts in his outing, but did give up four runs.

The Red Sox have not yet decided on a starter for Monday's game in Oakland. The Athletics will turn to Paul Blackburn to try and get them a win at home.

Here are the Red Sox-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Athletics Odds

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+104)

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-125)

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How To Watch Red Sox vs. Athletics

TV: NESN, NBC Sports California

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox faced Blackburn for an inning right before the All-Star break. In that inning, Boston put up three hits, scored two runs and hit a home run. They clearly saw him well in that one inning and this game, just nine days later, should be no different. Boston is one of the better hitting teams in the MLB, so they have a lot of confidence at the plate. If players like Yoshida and Verdugo can get hot at the plate in this one, the Athletics will be in for another long game.

The Athletics are the worst pitching staff in the MLB this season and it is not close. If the Red Sox can get to Blackburn in this game and force Oakland to use their relievers, this could get ugly. Boston should have no problem offensively in this game. As long as the pitching can be just okay, the Red Sox should cover this spread.

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

The Athletics need to hit in this game. Rooker, Bleday and newcomer Zack Gelof need to get hot. If those hitters can cause trouble for Oakland, the rest of the lineup will follow. Even though the Athletics got swept over the weekend, they still put up five runs a game. If they can put up around five runs in this game, Oakland should be able to cover the spread.

Final Red Sox-Athletics Prediction & Pick

I have said it before and I will say it again. I do not feel confident betting on the Athletics ever. Boston is coming off a nice series win in Chicago, so I expect them to keep that momentum. My money is on the Red Sox to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Red Sox-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Red Sox -1.5 (+104), Under 8.5 (-105)