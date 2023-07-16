The Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs wrap a three game series at Wrigley Field Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Red Sox-Cubs prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

The Cubs dropped game one in a home run derby, but they were able to come out on top in game two. Christopher Morel and Cody Bellinger have four hits each on the weekend. Bellinger has three home runs and six RBI. Patrick Wisdom has the other home run for Chicago. As a team, the Cubs are batting .300 in the two games, so they are seeing the ball well. On the mound, Kyle Hendricks had a tough start on Friday, but Marcus Stroman picked him up on Saturday. Every pitcher for the Cubs has at least a 9.0 K/9 in this series except for Stroman. However Stroman went six innings and earned his 10th win of the season.

The Red Sox are led by Rafael Devers who has two home runs and a double in this series. Justin Turner and Triston Casas have three hits each, as well. As a team, the Red Sox have hit seven home runs in the two games at Wrigley Field. 12 of Boston's 19 hits have gone for extra bases. The Red Sox have given up 13 earned runs in this series. However, in 17 innings pitched, Boston has struck out 21 batters and walked only six. Bryan Bello had a quality start on Friday to earn the win, as well.

Kutter Crawford will start the game for the Red Sox while Justin Steele is the starter for the Cubs.

Here are the Red Sox-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Cubs Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-154)

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+128)

Over: 9 (-112)

Under: 9 (-108)

How To Watch Red Sox vs. Cubs

TV: NESN, Marquee Sports Network

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 2:20 PM ET/11:20 AM PT

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox need to have a good game on the mound in this one. Crawford is not their best guy, but he does a good job pitching on the road. Crawford has a 2.91 ERA in nine appearances away from Boston this season. In 34 innings pitched, he has allowed just 11 earned runs and walked just four. Crawford is holding opposing teams to a .236 batting average on the road this season. If he can continue pitching well on the road, the Red Sox should like their chances.

Strangely enough, Crawford is almost three runs better during day games. He has a 2.54 ERA in day games compared to a 5.45 ERA in night games. His K/BB ratio is better in day games, as well. With this game being a day game and the Red Sox being on the road, Crawford should have a lot of confidence.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

Justin Steele was an All-Star this season and is coming off a strong inning at the game in Seattle. He has been solid for the Cubs all season long. In 16 starts, Steele has allowed more than two runs just four times in 16 starts. He has been able to keep hitters off the barrell and create weak contact. Steele is not the biggest strikeout pitcher, but he is very good at making sure hitters are off-balance. With Steele on the mound, the Cubs have a great chance to win this game.

Steele, like Crawford is lights out in the day time. He has an ERA below 2.00 in day games to go along with a WHIP just over 1.00. Steele has been very good all season and should have another good start Sunday afternoon. If he can go six strong innings, there is no reason the Cubs should not cover this spread.

Final Red Sox-Cubs Prediction & Pick

This game is going to be a fun one to watch. It could go either way. One thing is for sure, though, and that is the under. Both pitchers have been very good in their respective matchups and this game should be no different. This has been an offensive series thus far, but I expect this game to be different. When it comes down to it, the spread winner will be determined by which starting pitcher can hold the other team down for longer. In this game, I expect that to be Justin Steele. My pick for this game is the Cubs to cover the spread and the under to hit in a pitchers duel.

Final Red Sox-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+128), Under 9 (-108)