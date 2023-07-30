The Boston Red Sox are in the Bay Area to finish up a three game series with the San Francisco Giants. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Red Sox-Giants prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

If you love pitching, you are going to love how the first two games of this series turned out. The Red Sox and Giants have split the first two games of this series so far. Boston won the first game 3-2, and the Giants won game two by the same score. It has been low scoring, and Sunday will be the the final game between these two teams this season.

Boston is batting just .210 in the two games played. They have a total of 13 hits, but six have gone for extra bases. Triston Casas has the only home run for Boston in the series. On the mound, the Red Sox got fantastic starts from both their pitchers. James Paxton and Kutter Crawford have combined to throw 10 2/3 innings, allow just two runs on 11 hits, and strike out 12. As a team, the Red Sox have struck out 21 total batters.

The Giants are batting much better than the Red Sox. They have a .258 average with an OPS of .794. San Francisco has gotten home runs from J.D Davis and Joc Pederson in the series. Davis' home run was a walk-off on Saturday night. Logan Webb and Sean Manaea were solid on the mound for the Giants. They combined to pitch 12 innings, allow just three runs on eight hits, and strike out nine. The Giants have only struck out 14 batters in the 18 total innings pitched, but they have also walked just one.

Both the Red Sox and the Giants will be using an opener in this game.

Here are the Red Sox-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Giants Odds

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+140)

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-170)

Over: 8 (-118)

Under: 8 (-104)

How To Watch Red Sox vs. Giants

TV: NESN, NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

It is not set who the Red Sox will turn to after the opener, but my guess is Nick Pivetta. Pivetta has been the guy the Red Sox turn to after openers for a good part of the season. He throws starter innings, just out of the bullpen. If the Red Sox do turn to Pivetta, they have a solid chance at covering the spread. Pivetta has not allowed a run in his last three outings. In those outings he has thrown 12 innings, allowed just three hits, and struck out 19. The Giants are a weaker offense, so if Pivetta is the man to come in, he should be able to shut them down.

Staying on the topic of Pivetta, he has been pretty much lights out since a tough outing against the Seattle Mariners on May 16th. Since May 21st, Pivetta has made 17 appearances and has a 1.98 ERA. in 41 innings pitched, Pivetta has struck out 58 batters, and allowed just three home runs. He seems to benefit from the opener, and if he is the guy to come in, the Red Sox are going to cover the spread.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Scott Alexander will be the opener for the Giants. He has actually had a pretty good season out of the bullpen this year. He is not much of a strikeout pitcher, but he has a 1.06 WHIP and 3.41 ERA in 34 appearances this season. I do not expect him to go longer than two innings, though. However, if Alexander can set the tone early, the Giants will be set up for success the rest of the game. Three or four runs may be all it takes to win this game, so the Giants need to find a way to push those runs across.

With Manaea having already pitched, I expect Alex Wood to be the guy to eat up innings out of the bullpen in this game. Wood is subject to the rough outing here and there, but he has plenty of good ones, as well. This will all depend on which Alex Wood the Giants get. Wood can throw five scoreless and lead the Giants to a win, or he can give up six runs in three innings. If the Giants can get a good Alex Wood in this game, they will at least keep the game close enough to cover the spread.

Final Red Sox-Giants Prediction & Pick

If I am right and Nick Pivetta is the bullpen arm to come in for the Red Sox, I fully expect Boston to win this game and cover the spread. Pivetta has quietly been one of the best pitchers in baseball since May 21, and I do not expect that to change. I will take the Red Sox to cover the spread.

Final Reds Sox-Giants Prediction & Pick: Red Sox -1.5 (+140), Under 8 (-104)