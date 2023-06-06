The Boston Red Sox (30-30) take on the Cleveland Guardians (27-32) In the first game of a three game set Tuesday night. This series will be their second and final time these two teams meet in the regular season. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Guardians prediction and pick while we let you know how to watch, as well.

In the first series with the Guardians, Boston took two of three. Christian Arroyo, Connor Wong, and Jarren Duran each had five hits in the three games. Wong, Alex Verdugo, and Rafael Devers hit home runs in the previous series with Cleveland. As a team, the Red Sox hit .303 with 15 extra base hits in that series and they will look to get hot with the bats again.

The Guardians got production from Steven Kwan in their three games with the Red Sox. He had six hits and three runs scored. Andres Gimenez, Josh Bell, Mike Zunino, and Will Brennan hit home runs in previous series with Boston. As a team, Cleveland hit just .243 in those three games with only eight extra base hits. Cleveland's pitching staff walked 11 in 26 1/3 innings and struck out only 19, so the pitching will need to perform better this go around.

James Paxton and Shane Bieber will be the starting pitchers in this game.

Here are the Red Sox-Guardians MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Guardians Odds

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+164)

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-200)

Over: 7.5 (-106)

Under: 7.5 (-114)

How To Watch Red Sox vs. Guardians

TV: NESN, Bally Sports Great Lakes

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

James Paxton has been good this season. He has one bad start that is inflating his stats because he only has four starts on the season. Taking out his bad start, Paxton has 16 innings pitched, 13 hits allowed, 22 strikeouts to four walks and an ERA of 2.25. He bounced back nicely after the bad start, which is good for the Red Sox to see, as well. If he can be the good James Paxton in this game, the Red Sox will cover the spread.

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

Bieber already has a start against the Red Sox in the season. He was very good in that start. Bieber threw seven innings, allowed two runs on five hits and struck out four in the Guardians only win of the series. Bieber is coming off a rough start against Baltimore, but other than that he pitched pretty well in May. Before that start against Baltimore, Bieber had a 3.04 ERA on the season, so the pitching ability is still there, despite the strikeout numbers being down. If he can have a repeat performance against the Red Sox and carry over a solid May into June, the Guardians will cover the spread.

Final Red Sox-Guardians Prediction & Pick

This game has the possibility of being pretty low scoring. The pitching matchup is good, even though the numbers may not show it. Both of these pitchers are capable of going six shutout innings. However, Paxton has only one start with more than five innings pitched this season. Roll with the Guardians to cover this spread as the underdogs.

Final Red Sox-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Guardians +1.5 (-200), Under 7.5 (-114)