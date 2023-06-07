The Boston Red Sox are at Progressive Field to take on the Cleveland Guardians in the second game of a three game set Wednesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Red Sox-Guardians prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

Game one of this series was won by the Red Sox 5-4. Masataka Yoshida led the Red Sox with three hits and a run scored. Triston Casas had a two-hit night while Enrique Hernandez picked up two RBI. James Paxton had one of his best starts of the season Tuesday night. He went seven innings, allowed two runs on six hits and struck out nine. Josh Naylor and Josh Bell had two hits each for the Guardians while Will Brennan led the team with three. Enyel De Los Santos picked up the loss and did not record out as he gave up four runs in the eighth inning.

Kutter Crawford and Tanner Bibee will be the starting pitchers in this game.

Here are the Red Sox-Guardians MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Guardians Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-178)

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 7.5 (-118)

Under: 7.5 (-104)

How To Watch Red Sox vs. Guardians

TV: NESN, Bally Sports Great Lakes

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Kutter Crawford has been great since returning to the major league squad and has now found himself back in the rotation. On the season, Crawford has a 3.48 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 33 strikeouts to six walks in 33 2/3 innings pitched. Crawford does a great job limiting the hard contact and high exit velocities this season. He is also in the 99th percentile in chase rate. His pitches are sharp, his delivery is funky and he gets a lot of people to chase off the plate. The Guardians have the second highest chase rate in the MLB, so Crawford is going to generate a lot more chases in this game. Cleveland does not swing and miss a lot, but if they chase off the plate, the contact will not be solid.

The Red Sox hit .262 as a team, so they can swing it a little bit. Crawford will need some run support in this game, so the offense needs to get hot. If they can put up five or six runs, the Red Sox will be in a perfect position to cover this spread.

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

Cleveland is starting their rookie and he is having a pretty good debut season. Bibee has a 3.20 ERA through seven starts and a 1.12 WHIP. In 39 1/3 innings pitched, Bibee has 40 strikeouts to just 10 walks. The Red Sox are a pretty good hitting team, so Bibee needs to on the top of his game Wednesday night. If he can come out and toss six or seven strong innings, the Guardians will be able to cover this spread.

Final Red Sox-Guardians Prediction & Pick

The Guardians are just 2-5 when Bibee pitches this season. Although he throws well, the Guardians do not give him much support. Do not expect much to change in this game. If the Red Sox can jump out to an early lead, they will cover this spread, especially as underdogs.

Final Red Sox-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Red Sox +1.5 (-178), Over 7.5 (-118)