The Boston Red Sox are in the midst of a two-game series with the Atlanta Braves before heading out on a West Coast road trip. In game one of that set on Tuesday, Adam Duvall and the Red Sox got gunned down in an improbable triple play.

Atlanta's center fielder Michael Harris caught a pop fly off the bat off Triston Casas and then gunned down Duvall at first, who had to retreat after the grab. First baseman Matt Olson then fired the ball to third, just being Masataka Yoshida to the bag for the third out. It became the second 8-3-5 triple play in MLB history and the first since 1884, via ESPN News Services.

THE BRAVES JUST TURNED A TRIPLE PLAY 😳 Triston Casas flew out into three outs as the Red Sox had multiple base running blunders. 🎥 @Braves pic.twitter.com/eYFDlJT15b — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) July 26, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Harris was able to double up Duvall at first as he had lagged too far off the bag during Casas' pop fly. Duvall took full blame after the game and explained how Boston suffered the historic triple play out.

“My instincts told me right off the bat that it was off the end,” Duvall said. “I'm reading the outfielder. My goal is to get to second if it drops in front of him. I got out a little too far, and he made a good throw back. It's one of those things it's risk/reward, and it didn't go my way tonight.”

The Red Sox ended up getting the last laugh as Boston took down the Braves 7-1. Adam Duvall had a hit and two walks. But while the Red Sox walked away as winners, their improbable triple play fate will enter the halls of infamy forever.