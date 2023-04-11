A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Boston Red Sox absorbed a brutal blow on the injury front, with outfielder Adam Duvall suffering a fractured left wrist during Sunday’s series finale matchup against the Detroit Tigers on the road. Duvall has since been placed on the injured list, which means he will be missing a considerable amount of time. That being said, Duvall’s injury, which has been diagnosed as a distal radius fracture, will not be requiring surgery, per Red Sox manager Alex Cora (h/t Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe).

“Adam Duvall does not need surgery, which should cut down on how much time he is out,” Abraham reported.

Not needing to go under the knife sounds encouraging for Adam Duvall and the Red Sox. A surgery could potentially end the season for Duvall — or leave him sidelined for several months.

Prior to his injury, Adam Duvall was among the chief sources of success at the plate by the Red Sox. On the season, Duvall is hitting .455 with a .514 OBP and .677 slugging percentage for a 1.544 OPS and 304 OPS+. He also has four hime runs and 14 RBI across 37 plate appearances and eight games.

Replacing Duvall’s production will be a tough assignment for the Red Sox, but they have already recalled Bobby Dalbec.

The Red Sox immediately felt the absence of Adam Duvall the day after his injury, as they fell prey to the red-hot Tampa Bay Rays in the first leg of a four game set to the tune of a 1-0 score Monday night.

Duvall inked a one-year deal worth $9.275 million with the Red Sox lastJanuary.