The Boston Red Sox waited until the 11th hour to bring in an impactful addition to their offense. Alex Bregman ended his run with the Houston Astros to sign in Beantown for three years, $120 million. But Bregman's run in Houston was entirely at third base and Rafael Devers mans that position for the Red Sox. WEEI's Rob Bradford caught up with Bregman about a potential position change on Tuesday.

“I'm super excited to just be his teammate,” Bregman said. “He's a great player. I think everybody in this clubhouse is worried about winning. So whatever it takes to help the team win, that's all I'm focused on. I'll play wherever [manager Alex Cora] tells me to play.”

This comes after Devers told the media, “I'm a third baseman” when asked about changing his position. Considering Masataka Yoshida is their primary designated hitter and Tristan Casas is the first baseman, the Red Sox don't have another place to put Devers. Cora said before signing Bregman that he always envisioned the veteran as a second baseman.

Where should Bregman and Devers play for the Red Sox next season? If the comments are any indication, Cora should lock Bregman in at second and run out a fantastic infield.

The Red Sox have built a stellar infield

Assuming Bregman plays second base, he and Devers will join Casas and Trevor Story as the starting Red Sox infield. While those players have had injury issues in the past, they are a great group on paper. Plus, Ceddanne Rafaela subbed in for Story for much of the 2o24 season with great results.

Positional versatility is important when building an infield and the Red Sox have that in spades. Bregman can obviously play third base, Devers has played first, and Rafaela can play any position. Bregman comes in to fortify that group but also provide much-needed diversity to their lineup.

Last year, the Red Sox's best hitters were almost all left-handed. And the one great righty, team homer leader Tyler O'Neill, left in free agency for the Baltimore Orioles. Bringing in Bregman gives them a right-handed bat who can take advantage of the Green Monster. That piece makes the lineup much scarier and pushes them up in a weak American League.

Bregman is not the only big addition for the Red Sox, who traded for Garrett Crochet. They are set up to compete after a sluggish start to the 2020s.