Securing a disappointing 78-84 record for the second season in a row, the Boston Red Sox once again missed out on the playoffs. To help turn their franchise around, the Red Sox decided some changes needed to be made.

Boston has fired pitching coach Dave Bush, via Buster Olney of ESPN. The team also released infield coach Carlos Febles, via Alex Speier. Both of their firings came after the organization let go of general manager Chaim Bloom. On the back of another playoff miss, the Red Sox reset numerous parts of their franchise.

Bush spent four years as the team's pitching coach. He came the year after Boston won their most recent World Series. However, Bush's recent track record with the Sox's pitching staff has been anything but playoff worthy.

This season, the Red Sox ranked 21st in MLB with a 4.52 ERA. Their .256 batting average against ranked 24th while 208 home runs allowed ranked seventh-highest.

Of course, Dave Bush can't be the root of all of Boston's pitching problems. The staff dealt with numerous injuries throughout the year. With Corey Kluber as the Opening Day starter, it's not like the pitching rotation was on fire to begin with.

But clearly the Red Sox felt it was time to shake it up. From the front office to the coaching staff, Boston knew they needed to embrace change if they wanted to find newfound success. Bush was a key part of the Red Sox's success over the past four years. But with not much of it coming Boston's way, the organization decided to move on.