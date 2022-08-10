Red Sox inch closer to getting pitching boost amid chase for postseason ticket

The Boston Red Sox are hoping that James Paxton could be ready to pitch in the majors again soon to help them boost their chances to make the 2022 MLB postseason. According to Chris Cotillo of Mass Live, Paxton has progressed well enough to have a scheduled “simulated game” before the end of the week.

“Lefty starter James Paxton (Tommy John surgery) faced hitters in another up-and-down session in Fort Myers on Wednesday and is expected to throw in a simulated game Friday. He’s not far off from beginning his progression through rehab games and then, eventually, making his season debut in the majors.”

James Paxton has not pitched in the majors since 2021 when he was still with the Seattle Mariners. After his stint with the Mariners, he decided to keep his talents in the American League by inking a one-year deal with the Red Sox in December 2021 that’s worth $10 million, while still recuperating from Tommy John surgery.

It is also worth noting that the Red Sox have a 2023 and 2024 club options on Paxton, so his performance towards the end of the 2022 MLB season could heavily factor in the team’s decision on whether to pick those options up. However, if they declined, Paxton will get a decision to make himself, as that action would trigger a $4 million player option.

The veteran lefty, who also played two seasons with the New York Yankees, has a career record of 57-33 with a 3.59 ERA and 1.212 WHIP. Injuries and surgeries have also limited Paxton to just a total of six appearances (all starts) since 2020.