The Boston Red Sox have reshuffled their bullpen ahead of their Saturday afternoon matchup against the New York Yankees.

In a series of roster moves, the team has called up left-handers Bailey Horn and Zach Penrod from Triple-A Worcester while optioning relievers Cam Booser and Zack Kelly back to Worcester. The team also designated catcher Tyler Heineman for assignment to accommodate the roster changes.

Cam Booser, a 32-year-old rookie, has been solid for Boston this season, recording a 3.38 ERA and 1.34 WHIP over 42 2/3 innings. Despite his overall reliability, Booser struggled on Friday night, walking Juan Soto and giving up a crucial grand slam to Aaron Judge that cost Boston the game. His performance likely factored into the decision to send him down to Triple-A.

Meanwhile, Zack Kelly, who had a 3.97 ERA with 61 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings, also had a forgettable outing, contributing to the Yankees' comeback from a 4-0 deficit.

Red Sox turn to Bailey Horn and Zach Penrod in effort to bolster bullpen

In their place, the Red Sox have recalled Bailey Horn, who has bounced between Boston and Worcester throughout the season. Acquired from the Chicago White Sox earlier this year, Horn has struggled in the majors, posting a 6.35 ERA and 1.59 WHIP in 17 innings.

However, his performance in Triple-A has been much stronger, where he has a 2.25 ERA and 32 strikeouts over 28 innings.

The more intriguing call-up is Zach Penrod, a 27-year-old left-hander currently ranked 19th on the SoxProspects list and fifth among pitchers. Penrod has excelled at Double-A Portland this year, recording a 2.80 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP over seven starts.

His performance in Triple-A, however, has been less consistent, as he has posted a 5.93 ERA and a 1.68 WHIP in 27 1/3 innings, which included 15 appearances and five starts. Despite his recent struggles, Penrod remains a promising prospect with a strong strikeout ability, having recorded 93 strikeouts across both Double-A and Triple-A this season.

These moves reflect Boston's ongoing efforts to solidify their bullpen as they prepare for the final stretch of the season. The first pitch for Saturday’s game against the Yankees is set for 1:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium.