The Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a trade, per Robert Murray of FanSided.

“The Pittsburgh Pirates are acquiring right-hander Chase Shugart in a trade with the Boston Red Sox for right-hander Matt McShane, according to sources familiar with the deal. Shugart was recently designated for assignment by the Red Sox,” Murray wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The trade will not make or break either ball club. However, both teams add a pitcher who could impact their rosters at some point down the road.

Red Sox, Pirates make trade as offseason continues

Shugart, 28, made his MLB debut in 2024 and pitched in six games, recording a 4.15 ERA. He had been in the Red Sox's organization since 2018. However, Boston made the move to designate him for assignment on Wednesday. The Pirates ultimately decided to acquire him via trade.

McShane, a 22-year-old, has only spent one season in the Pirates organization. He has yet to record any statistics, however.

The Red Sox have had a busy offseason. The Pirates have also made some moves as well. Boston is looking to compete with the best teams in the American League East, while Pittsburgh hopes to establish themselves as a contender in the National League Central.

Neither team reached the postseason in 2024. The Red Sox are closer to contending than the Pirates, but Pittsburgh plays in a division that is winnable. The AL East, meanwhile, features potential World Series contenders such as the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles.

Still, Boston could make a big jump in 2025 following a respectable offseason so far. The team is still looking to make more additions as well. The Pirates may be a few years away from seriously contending for a World Series championship, but they could make a postseason run sooner rather than later.