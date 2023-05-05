When the subject is the powerful American League East, the top teams usually mentioned are the explosive Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays. The Baltimore Orioles are very solid and gaining respect, but little has been expected of the Boston Red Sox.

However, even though they finished last in the division a year ago and most expected a similar finish this season, the Red Sox have turned into something of an offensive juggernaut. They finished off a 4-game sweep of the Blue Jays Thursday night with an 11-5 victory and they knocked out starter Kevin Gausman after 3.1 innings.

That’s a familiar refrain from the Red Sox, as they have already forced the opposing starter to the showers 10 times this season before the end of the 4th inning. No other team in Major League Baseball has accomplished that feat more than 6 times.

The latest win over the Blue Jays saw Boston break the game open with a 5-run second inning. That shook Gausman, who managed to hold the Red Sox off the scoreboard in the third inning but he gave up 2 more runs in the 4th before he was pulled from the game.

Masataka Yoshida and Rafael Devers blasted home runs for the Red Sox, and manager Alex Cora saw Justin Turner, Jarren Duran and the two home run hitters each contribute 3 hits to the offensive effort.

The Red Sox have won 6 games in in a row and completed a 7-game homestand with a 6-1 record. The Red Sox improved to 19-14 with the win and hope to continue their hot hitting during a 3-game series on the road against the defending National League champion Philadelphia Phillies.