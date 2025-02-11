Pitchers and catchers are set to report to Fort Myers, Florida for the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, Feb. 12, signaling the start of the 2025 MLB campaign. And while preparations for the new season are underway, Red Sox president of baseball operations Craig Breslow is still looking for ways to make improvements to this team.

Boston made some splashy moves this offseason, with the biggest of the bunch seeing them go out and trade for their new ace, Garrett Crochet, from the Chicago White Sox. And yet, there are still moves to be made in Breslow's eyes, as he revealed that the Sox are looking to fill two more key areas of need before they kick off the new campaign.

“We’re still pursuing a right-handed bat and hopeful that we’ll be able to accomplish that. And then the other opportunity we’ve talked about is adding to the bullpen,” Breslow said on Tuesday, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.

Craig Breslow, Red Sox looking to finish the offseason on a good note

While the Red Sox have made improvements this offseason, Breslow notes that they still aren't a complete product just yet. Replacing the production of guys like Tyler O'Neill and Kenley Jansen hasn't really been done yet, and while there are still guys available (like third baseman Alex Bregman), the front office has yet to show the urgency required to fill these needs.

Breslow is saying the right things, but actions speak louder than words, and to this point, the Red Sox have not delivered the goods in free agency. The needs of the team are on Breslow's radar, and he sounds committed to finding a way to fill in the roster. Until he does so, though, you can bet fans in Boston will continue clamoring about their team's lack of spending this offseason.