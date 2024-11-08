The Red Sox are positioning themselves as strong contenders in the hunt for top-tier starting pitching. During the GM Meetings this week, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow indicated that Boston is actively exploring ways to secure an elite starter. The simplest route to achieve this goal would be through free agency, where pitchers like Corbin Burnes and Blake Snell lead the available options.

“We know we need to raise the ceiling of the rotation. I think there are a lot of ways to do that, but we’re going to be really, really open-minded,” said Craig Breslow via a report from mlbtraderumors.com

Max Fried and Jack Flaherty also remain high on the list of potential options. Meanwhile, mid-rotation candidates like Nathan Eovaldi, Yusei Kikuchi, and Sean Manaea could be appealing for teams seeking shorter commitments. Eovaldi might aim for a two-year contract with a significant annual salary, while Manaea and Kikuchi are likely to seek deals spanning three to four years.

Blake Snell and Corbin Burnes being targeted by the Boston Red Sox

Snell and Burnes are undoubtedly the elite options, both representing clear ace material. Fried, while slightly more on the fringe of an ace role, would still slot into the top of any rotation with ease.

Flaherty has shown flashes of ace potential, though his consistency has been less steady. Each of these pitchers would instantly bolster Boston’s rotation as a top starter. The Red Sox have reliable mid-rotation arms but lack a definitive #1 pitcher to anchor their staff.

Craig Breslow and Boston are awaiting Nick Pivetta's response after extending a $21.05 million qualifying offer, a move that came as a bit of a surprise. Pivetta has until November 19 to make his decision.

Like the rest of Boston’s internal options, Pivetta is more suited to a mid-rotation role, projecting as a third or fourth starter. While his strikeout and walk metrics resemble those of a higher-tier pitcher, his career-long vulnerability to home runs has held him back. Though dependable for innings, he has yet to record an ERA under 4.00.

Boston has solid depth in their rotation, particularly if Pivetta accepts the qualifying offer. This depth adds value by minimizing the need to rely on pitchers below replacement level. However, to contend seriously for the AL East title, the Red Sox will likely need a true #1 starter anchoring the rotation.

A better roster for the Red Sox next season

The Red Sox should have enough payroll flexibility to pursue a top-tier starter like Corbin Burnes or Blake Snell. They also possess quality prospects that could be leveraged to acquire any top trade candidates.

Breslow mentioned that the Red Sox aim to strengthen their bullpen with a left-handed reliever to support late-inning options like Cam Booser and Brennan Bernardino. He emphasized the need to boost the bullpen's velocity and increase its strikeout capability, as Boston’s relievers finished the season ranked 23rd in strikeout rate and 26th in swinging-strike percentage.

The Red Sox are preparing for a crucial offseason, focusing on acquiring a legitimate ace to bolster their rotation and improving bullpen depth. With ample payroll flexibility and a strong prospect pool, their ability to utilize these resources effectively will be key to enhancing the team for the 2024 season.