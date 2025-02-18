There is plenty of excitement around the Boston Red Sox heading into the new season. Part of that excitement, though, has caused some drama.

The Red Sox recently agreed to a contract with Alex Bregman, who primarily played third base during his time with the Houston Astros. Boston has yet to decide if Bregman or their current third baseman, Rafael Devers, will handle hot corner duties in 2025. Devers has made it clear that he wants to remain at the position, however.

Red Sox legend David Ortiz recently shared his thoughts on the situation, via MLB insider Hector Gomez.

“You are not talking about just another ball player, you are talking about Rafael Devers, the current David Ortiz type player the Red Sox have,” Ortiz said. “Listen to me, that’s the team’s best player. Bregman might have better defensive numbers, I’ll give you that. But you are not talking about a ‘Mickey Mouse' type of player, you are talking about Rafael Devers.”

If Davis Ortiz calls you the “Davis Ortiz” of the Red Sox, that means you are doing something right. Ortiz is regarded as one of the best designated hitters in MLB history, and he's also one of the best Red Sox to have ever played the game. He admitted that Bregman may have better defensive numbers, but Ortiz wants to make sure that Devers is receiving his respect regardless.

Devers, 28, is known for his offensive prowess. He can handle third base, but the Red Sox are seemingly considering giving Bregman the opportunity. If Boston decides to make Bregman the team's third baseman, Devers would likely move to designated hitter or first base.

His desire to remain at the hot corner makes the situation difficult. The Red Sox understand how valuable Devers is to the organization, and they certainly will not want to risk making him upset by giving his position to another player. With that being said, the Red Sox also want to make a decision that they believe will ultimately prove to be the best decision from purely a baseball strategy standpoint.

It remains to be seen who will play third base in Boston this season.