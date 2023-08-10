Fenway Park opened and hosted its first game over 100 years ago on April 20th, 1912. You would think that the stadium has seen it all, but something new happened during the Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals game on Wednesday night.

Royals center fielder Kyle Isbel came up to the plate with a runner on first in the top of the second with two outs. He hit a line drive out to right field toward the monster, the ball hit off the wall, but it never bounced off. The ball went through the lights on the monster that show how many outs there are in the inning and got stuck in the light. That has never happened in the history of Fenway Park.

The worst part of the situation for the Royals is that it ended up costing them a run. The runner at first scored with ease, and would've still scored with ease even if it did bounce off the wall, but since the ball was technically out of play, it counted as a ground rule double. The runner had to go back to third and the Red Sox ended up getting out of the inning without him scoring. It was 1-0 Royals after that inning, but should've been 2-0.

To make matters even worse for Kansas City, the Red Sox came back and ended up winning the game by one run, 4-3. It should've been 4-4 at that point and who knows what would've happened from there. That just about sums up the season the Royals have had.