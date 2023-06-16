The Boston Red Sox have dealt with some controversy regarding recently promoted pitcher Matt Dermody. After a series of concerning posts, the Red Sox have now decided to release him, per Sean McAdam of MassLive.

Dermody's tweets resurfaced in 2021, and he later touched on the homophobic comments he had made a couple of years back. Dermody said he regretted the tweet and did not want to hurt people after more stuff popped up following his 2023 season debut. Nonetheless, the Red Sox are releasing the left-hander, and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom revealed they found more “concerning” things on social media (h/t Alex Speier of The Boston Globe).

“We pride ourselves on doing the right due diligence so that we can have the right conversations around these things. We realized as this was unfolding [after the callup] that a process that is normally pretty robust missed some things. There were other concerning things on social media. We usually don't miss these types of things. In this case we did.”

Matt Dermody, 32, made just one start this season, going four innings and giving up three runs on four hits before being designated for assignment. With the Worcester Red Sox in Triple-A, Dermody didn't do very well, either, compiling a 4.50 ERA with 47 strikeouts, so it's not like the Red Sox are losing a stellar player.

He also spent time with the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs before coming to Boston, but these latest series of findings might make it difficult for other MLB teams to consider him.