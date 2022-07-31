JD Martinez’ message to Red Sox fans ahead of potential trade

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is just under 48 hours away. There have already been a number of trades across baseball, but one of the biggest domino’s has yet to be moved. Boston Red Sox slugger JD Martinez has been rumored to be on the trade block as the team’s season has fallen apart.

After Boston’s 7-2 win over Milwaukee Sunday, Martinez was interviewed on the field by NESN and asked about the possibility of a trade. The Red Sox outfielder had some kind words for Red Sox fans.

“I appreciate everything. I appreciate the love… the constant energy every time you come in here… If I do get traded, it’s definitely something I am going to miss. I admire it. These fans are as hard on me as I am on myself and you know, I appreciate everything,” Martinez said.

JD Martinez is set to become a free agent after this season. He is 33 years old and much of his power appears to have gone away. Yet, he is still a big target for contending teams because of his ability to just hit. He was named to his fifth All-Star team earlier this month and was hitting above .300 for most of the year.

Martinez has spent the last five seasons with the Red Sox. He joined them in 2018 and immediately helped them capture their fourth World Series championship this century.

A month ago, Boston looked like contenders and were leading the wild card race. But the month of July has been brutal for the Red Sox. They have fallen into seventh in the wild card standings and last place in the AL East.

Red Sox fans have long been known for being some of the most passionate, knowledgeable fans in all of baseball. Martinez clearly appreciates that.