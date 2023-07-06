The Boston Red Sox are in last place in the American League East despite entering Thursday one game over .500. Nonetheless, they are still making moves and have now added former San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro, according to Chris Henrique of Boston Sports Journal.

‘Red Sox have signed catcher Jorge Alfaro to a major league deal and designated Caleb Hamilton for assignment.'

The Red Sox have designated Caleb Hamilton for assignment in the process. At the end of June, the Red Sox also added former Padres pitcher Dinelson Lamet to a deal, although he is headed for some time in the minors after a rough campaign with the Colorado Rockies. With a flurry of roster moves, there are a few players that could be headed for the big-league team soon.

Alfaro was a fan favorite with the Padres last season, hitting .246 with seven home runs and 40 RBI as his long hair flowed and his post-game interviews were a must-watch. He began his career with the Philadelphia Phillies before playing three seasons for the Marlins, including an 18-homer campaign in 2019.

However, he signed on with the Rockies, hitting just .161 in 10 games in the Rocky Mountains. Hopefully, the move to Boston can unlock some more production for him. The Red Sox placed Reese McGuire on the IL and haven't found much success from Connor Wong, either. Hamilton, the player the Red Sox DFA'd, went hitless in four games with Boston, so Alfaro should see playing time once he makes his way to the majors.