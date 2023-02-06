Former Los Angeles Dodgers’ star Justin Turner signed with the Boston Red Sox this past offseason. However, Red Sox manager Alex Cora previously played a role in the Houston Astros’ 2017 cheating scandal, which of course became a primary talking point in reference to their World Series win over the Dodgers. Turner recently addressed how Cora’s presence in Boston impacted his free agency decision, per David Vassegh.

“Justin Turner said he never spoke to Alex Cora about 2017 World Series during his process to sign with #RedSox ‘I’m sure that’s a conversation we’ll have in person right when we get there and move on,'” Vassegh wrote on Twitter.

Cora, along with other previous Astros’ personnel, were suspended in 2020 after the cheating scandal became public news. But Cora reportedly bragged about the Astros’ “stealing” the World Series in 2017.

“We stole that (expletive) World Series,” Cora said according to “Winning Fixes Everything,” via massive.com’s Christopher Smith.

One would imagine that Cora’s statement would draw the ire of Justin Turner, as he was a member of that Dodgers’ 2017 ball club. But baseball is a business and Turner is looking to “move on” from the incident.

With that being said, Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts has yet to move on from the cheating scandal.

“But if we would have won in ’17 (against the Houston Astros), would that have changed? So two in six years. I hate to sound like sour grapes. But we (Dodgers) got ’17 stolen from us. They admitted it. That’s fact,” Roberts said, via The Orange County Register.

It will be interesting to see if Justin Turner and Alex Cora are able to get along during the 2023 season.