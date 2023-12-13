Red Sox continue to add pitching in offseason after latest MLB free agency signing

The Boston Red Sox may not have been in on Shohei ohtani, but they are adding one of his former teammates. Right-handed pitcher Cooper Criswell is agreeing to a one-year contract for $1 million, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

He appeared in one game for the Los Angeles Angels in 2021 and spent the last two years with the Tampa Bay Rays, who ultimately decided to designate him for assignment in November. Criswell owns a 5.97 career ERA in a meager, 12-game sample size.

Although they have not made any earth-shattering offseason additions to this point, the Red Sox are staying active and trying to fortify their pitching staff. Minor moves can breed major results by year's end. More needs to be done, however, if Boston is going to avoid its third consecutive last-place finish in the American League East.

The New York Yankees traded for Juan Soto, the Toronto Blue Jays made a serious run at Shohei Ohtani and are still shopping for big names and the young Baltimore Orioles should theoretically improve as the team continues to develop. The Rays are expected to unload some contracts, but that frugal philosophy hasn't wrecked them yet. That leaves the Sox in a vulnerable position.

There are intriguing homegrown talents all around the field, but new chief baseball officer Craig Breslow is still looking for his first watershed signing in MLB free agency. Although he has time to do so, the pressure is mounting.

That being said, Cooper Criswell, like the organization's other offseason acquisitions, can add depth and possibly carve out a meaningful role on the team. The 27-year-old should be thrilled about getting his first real opportunity in The Show.