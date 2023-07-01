The Boston Red Sox have been struggling with injuries throughout the season, and they received another scare in Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays when Masataka Yoshida was forced out of the game after he was hit with a 101.8 miles per hour fastball.

Fastest pitch thrown today by any pitcher of the game was a 101.8 MPH 4-seam fastball from #BlueJays Nate Pearson to #RedSox Masataka Yoshida for a hit by pitch. pic.twitter.com/yFBchnhXzc — Red Sox Nation Stats (@RSNStats) July 1, 2023

The pitch came came in the top of the 7th inning and was thrown by the Blue Jays' fireballing reliever Nate Pearson. The pitch hit Yoshida in the right knee and Boston's training staff came out of the dugout to attend to the star first-year Japanese star.

While Yoshida limped noticeably as he made his way to first base, he stayed in the game for the time being. However, before he came up for his next at bat, he was removed from the game. Triston Casas pinch hit for Yoshida in the ninth inning and delivered a double down the right field line.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that X-rays were taken and they were negative. “It's sore. We took him out of the game. We'll see tomorrow,” Cora said. “He'll be sore for a little bit.”

The Red Sox won their second consecutive game over the Blue Jays with a 7-6 triumph in Toronto. Masataka Yoshida had 2 hits in 3 at bats and also drove in a run before getting hit with the pitch. Justin Turner and Rafael Devers homered for the Red Sox in the victory.

The Blue Jays trailed 6-2 before mounting a strong comeback, but they could not get the tying run home in the bottom of the ninth inning. Right fielder Alex Verdugo threw out Bo Bichette at home plate on the final play of the game following a single by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. that brought in George Springer.