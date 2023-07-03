While the Boston Red Sox have a winning 43-42 record, they reside at the bottom of the AL East and sit 13 games back of the first place Tampa Bay Rays. Boston is going to try to turn things around in the second half. However, the Red Sox will be without a utility player with major MLB experience.

Niko Goodrum has opted out of his Triple-A contract with the Red Sox, via Chris Cotillo of MassLive. Goodrum signed a minor league contract with Boston this offseason.

After signing, Goodrum has spent the entirety of the 2023 season playing at the Triple-A level. Over 65 games, Goodrum hit .280 with eight home runs, 36 RBI and seven stolen bases. With Goodrum seemingly unhappy with Boston's handling of him, he decided to look for an opportunity elsewhere in the MLB.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Goodrum came to the Red Sox after spending a year with the Houston Astros. He has spent the majority of his career with the Detroit Tigers after coming to the MLB with the Minnesota Twins. Overall, Goodrum has appeared in 402 games at the major league level. He is a career .226 hitter with 42 home runs, 152 RBI and 46 stolen bases.

Niko Goodrum's strength has always been his versatility. He is capable of playing any position on the diamond outside of pitching and catching. However, his offensive game hasn't caught up to him. While he was having a fine season in the minors, Boston was reluctant to call him up.

Goodrum will now look to improve his MLB career elsewhere while the Red Sox look to make up some ground in the standings.