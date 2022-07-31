Rafael Devers reveals Red Sox’s promise ahead of trade deadline

It looks like it’s not only Xander Bogaerts that the Boston Red Sox committed to not trading. Apparently, it’s the same case for Rafael Devers.

Per Rob Bradford of WEEI, Devers revealed that the Red Sox have told him a couple of days ago that they have no plans of moving him by Tuesday’s trade deadline. While it’s not a surprise given how phenomenal he has been for Boston, it’s definitely a welcome news for the third baseman as he recovers from his right hamstring inflammation.

Devers said Red Sox told him he wasn't going to be traded 4 days ago. Also, Bogaerts said there have still not been any recent contract talks — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) July 31, 2022

The Red Sox has control over Rafael Devers until the end of the 2023 season, so there’s really no rush to trade him if they need to. He is also just 25 years old, and Boston could very well attempt to extend and keep him in the club long-term.

However, there’s certainly merit on dealing him away by the deadline, which is why it’s also not shocking that he was mentioned in trade theories and mock trades of fans and experts alike. Moving Devers now where he could fetch a higher price is way better compared to moving him in the offseason where the return could be smaller. What they can get for the All-Star today could definitely set them better for the future.

Boston, nonetheless, seems willing to take the risk of keeping Devers in the hopes he would re-sign with them for the long haul. Of course that is a big gamble given how the team has struggled so far, but hey, perhaps showing commitment to him will help.