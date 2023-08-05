With multiple players returning from injury around the same time, the Boston Red Sox have had to make some unfortunate subtractions to their roster. The latest player to be removed from the MLB squad, and ultimately the organization, is catcher Jorge Alfaro, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

The 30-year-old journeyman was designated for assignment when fellow catcher Reese McGuire returned from an oblique injury earlier this week. Alfaro cleared waivers and was outrighted to the minor leagues. He is electing to become a free agent.

The native of Columbia has played for four other teams in his eight-year career, including the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres. He recorded just 17 at-bats this season with the Red Sox and hit .118. Emergency catching help is tough to come by, so Alfaro could still find himself heading to a new club sometime soon.

Boston also DFA'd Christian Arroyo on Friday after he spent almost four years with the franchise. The front office cannot afford to miss on any of these judgment calls at this point of the season. The Sox largely stood pat at the MLB trade deadline, instead deciding to trudge forward with their existing core. They just dropped a crucial game to the Toronto Blue Jays, 7-3, and now trail their American League East foe by three games for the final wild card spot.

Boston, who has been among the streakiest teams in baseball in 2023, lost its last two series and is in danger of going ice cold again at the worst time imaginable. Fresh off another roster tweak, the Red Sox look to rebound against the Blue Jays Saturday afternoon.