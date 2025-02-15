It's no doubt an exciting time for the Boston Red Sox as they acquired Alex Bregman in an effort to bolster their team with a talent like the former Houston Astros third baseman. As Bregman says bye to the Astros and hello to the Red Sox, one new teammate who is excited about the move is star Trevor Story.

After the news of Bregman signing with Boston, Story spoke to the media about the news where he expressed how “huge” of an addition it is for the team looking to make a splash in 2025. Besides what he can do on the field, Story also touched on how he has grown “close” with Bregman in recent years according to NESN.

“It feels great. Obviously, a huge addition,” Story said. “A guy that’s won, brings a certain amount of intensity to our clubhouse and some leadership. I’ve known Alex. We’ve gotten close over the last few years. It was cool, man, because he was kind of recruiting me to Houston (in 2022), and now the roles had reversed. I was recruiting him pretty hard to come here. It’s great to see we got it done and just excited to get going.”

Expand Tweet

How Trevor Story pitched the Red Sox to Alex Bregman

It has been busy for the historic franchise this offseason as besides Bregman, the Red Sox also added Walker Buehler shows the team means business heading into the season. Playing for Boston for sure comes with its perks as the city is known for rallying behind their teams with their rowdiness, which was how Story pitched the team to Bregman before he made the decision to come to the team.

“He knows. He’s played at Fenway,” Story said. “He’s been through it, he’s had his fair share of games there. There’s just nothing like the atmosphere. There’s nothing like playing in Boston, and there’s nothing like winning in Boston. To me, it just feels like it means more, and I think that was a big thing that drew me to Boston. Obviously. the Monster in left, he’s a big pull-side guy, plays well for his swing. Also, just winning. It was hard to say that after the last few years, but he could see what we have brewing here, the moves we made, the young players we have, the young core. He can definitely see how we can win, and that’s what he’s all about, so that was a big part of his decision.”

Expand Tweet

The Red Sox are looking to bounce back as they had an 81-81 record which put them third in the AL East division, being eliminated from playoff contention as they're looking to change that.