Xander Bogaerts’ fiery response to Christian Vazquez trade should worry Red Sox fans

The Boston Red Sox have had a confusing trade deadline, to say the least. After Chaim Bloom started pulling the trigger on some trades, the direction the Red Sox are headed was made even less clear, prompting a brutally honest response from shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Amid the flurry of activity in Boston, Bogaerts couldn’t hide his confusion about the moves the team was making, and he didn’t hold back when asked about the deadline deals, via Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe.

https://twitter.com/byJulianMack/status/1554573214679855104

Bogaerts questioned the moves the Red Sox made at the deadline, indicating that he noticed there were some key pieces leaving the team, including Vazquez, while there were “none” coming in.

It’s a sentiment that is probably being echoed throughout the city right now. After trading Vazquez to the Astros on Monday, in what was something of a mess in and of itself, the Red Sox then turned and acquired Tommy Pham and Eric Hosmer. The deals to bring the veterans to Boston makes little sense on the surface, and it seems that even in the clubhouse there’s some level of confusion about what Bloom and Co. are doing.

Bogaerts didn’t even try to hide his disdain over the team’s decision to offload Vazquez, who had been an excellent player on both sides of the ball and was a major clubhouse presence, having been with the franchise since 2008. Losing a longtime teammate and close friend has clearly left Bogaerts looking for answers.

With Xander Bogaerts hitting free agency this offseason, his comments perhaps prelude to a potential divorce between himself and the Red Sox. While the team made him unavailable at the trade deadline, they may have some difficulty extending his contract in the offseason, especially given the uncertainty surrounding the direction the Red Sox are heading.